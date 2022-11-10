New Castle man accused of raping woman

Editor's note: On Aug. 31, 2022, a jury in Westchester County Court found Rami Ghrewati not guilty of all charges in this case.

A New Castle man has been accused of raping a woman in November.

Rami Ghrewati was arraigned on Monday in Westchester County Court after a grand jury indicted him on several charges, court records show.

Ghrewati, 54, is accused of forcibly raping a woman in New Castle on Nov. 4 or Nov. 5, according to court records. He was arrested on Nov. 9 by Westchester County police, court records show.

No other information was available from police and the Westchester County District Attorney's Office.

Ghrewati has been charged with first- and third-degree rape, first- and third-degree criminal sexual act, and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, all felonies, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment, a misdemeanor.

Ghrewati is free on $15,000 bail and is due back in court on June 25. His lawyer, Andrew Rubin, did not respond to a message seeking comment.

