New Castle man accused of trying to kidnap girl from Lawrence Co. Fair

A New Castle man is accused of trying to kidnap a girl at the Lawrence County Fair over the weekend.

Court documents allege Matthew Fehling tried to grab her after she wouldn’t let him take her photo. He’s now facing attempted kidnapping and harassment charges.

On Channel 11 at 5 — Reporter Jillian Hartmann explains what tipped officers off, and the incriminating evidence police say they found on Fehling’s phone.

