New Castle man arrested, accused of shooting victim after trying to steal necklace

After a 24-hour search, New Castle police found and arrested the man they said shot someone in the stomach after trying to steal their necklace in the middle of the day.

33-year-old Lierre Armstrong of New Castle was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

Chief Robert Salem said Armstrong went to a home on Spruce Street Tuesday just before noon to see someone he knew. The victim let Armstrong inside.

While they were talking in a bedroom, the chief said Armstrong tried to take the victim’s necklace off his neck, then shot him and ran off. A woman in the home then called 911 for help.

“When my officers arrived, they found the victim lying on the bedroom floor with a gunshot wound to his stomach,” said Chief Robert Salem.

The chief said the 30-year-old victim told police Armstrong was the shooter and officers began searching for him. They found the car he was using several blocks away.

“We haven’t had a lot of shooting this year so to have late morning, early afternoon it’s frustrating,” said Salem. “Senseless over a necklace.”

Right now, Armstrong faces attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and robbery.

“And he’s a felon from a previous charge so he’s not supposed to possess a firearm, so he’s charged with that also,” said Salem.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he had surgery. Channel 11 is working to get an update on his condition.

