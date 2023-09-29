New Castle man arrested on firearm charges, one tied to homicide

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A New Castle man prohibited from possessing firearms due to his criminal record faces six felony counts stemming from his dealings with guns.

Lindsay Earl Willoughby, 41, was charged in recent days in Henry Circuit Court 1 with four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

One of the charges stems from a fatal shooting on May 2 that has resulted in a murder charge against a 14-year-old New Castle boy.

According to New Castle police, the boy was 13 when he fatally shot 47-year-old Ernest Thornsberry Jr. at 21st Street and A Avenue.

The 9mm handgun used in the shooting — which had earlier been stolen from the home of an acquaintance of the boy — was allegedly found by police at Willoughby's home in the 1600 block of H Avenue.

The boy, now 14, was waived from juvenile jurisdiction into adult court in August, when he was charged with murder. His trial is set for Nov. 27 in Circuit Court 1.

Willoughby is also charged with assisting a criminal and theft, both Level 5 felonies with maximum six-year sentences, stemming from the firearm's discovery.

According to court documents, Willoughby is also accused of selling two guns — a 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen, and a rifle — to informants for the Henry County Area Drug Task Force.

Willoughby continued to be held in the Henry County jail on Friday under a $110,000 surety bond and a $15,000 cash bond.

Prosecutors have also charged him with being a habitual offender, a status that could lengthen any prison term he receives if convicted of the pending charges.

Court records reflect Willoughby has been convicted of crimes including auto theft, burglary, failure to return to lawful detention, possession of a cellphone while incarcerated, possession of meth, theft and trafficking with an inmate.

At the time of his latest arrest, the New Castle man already faced a total of six charges — burglary, criminal trespass, driving without financial responsibility, fraud and two counts of auto theft — in four cases pending in Henry County courts.

