New Castle man arrested at jail on meth-dealing warrant

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Members of the Henry County Area Drug Task Force didn't have to go far this week to find a New Castle man who was the target of an arrest warrant.

Ralph Dewayne Evans, 51, was charged Tuesday in Henry Circuit Court 1 with dealing in meth, a Level 2 felony carrying up to 30 years in prison.

After the warrant was issued, task force members learned Evans had made plans that day to visit an inmate at the Henry County jail, and the New Castle man was arrested after he arrived there.

He was in possession of a bag of crystal meth at the time he was taken into custody, according to a news release.

Evans remained in the jail on Thursday under a $65,000 surety bond and a $5,350 cash bond.

According to an affidavit, Evans sold a bag containing 14.1 grams of crystal meth to an informant for the drug task force.

The document did not specify the date of the alleged transaction, saying only that it took place between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31.

At the time of this week's arrest, Evans already faced three charges — possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended — filed in Henry Circuit Court 2 on June 14.

His trial in that case is set for Dec. 20.

The New Castle man's record includes convictions for possession of meth, battery against a public safety official and receiving stolen property.

