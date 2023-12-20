New Castle man busted in online predator sting

A New Castle man was arrested last week when he showed up to a Greenburgh hotel thinking he was going to have sex with a young girl, the Westchester District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Dustin Layme, 26, had been communicating online with a law enforcement agent he thought was the parent of a 4-year-old. After explicit discussions about sexual activity, authorities said he arranged for the Dec. 14 meeting and was taken into custody as he approached the hotel room where he expected to find the girl and her parent.

The investigation was conducted by the DA's Office and the Hudson Valley field office of Homeland Security Investigations New York.

An analysis of Layme's cell phone by the DA's High-Technology Crimes squad uncovered at least three videos of children engaged in sexual activity.

He was charged with attempted predatory assault against a child, first-degree attempted rape, first-degree attempted sexual abuse and possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child. Layme was arraigned in Greenburgh Town Court and ordered held without bail at the Westchester County Jail pending his next court appearance Jan. 9.

Layme’s lawyer could not immediately be reached.

The DA's Office asked that anyone who may have been victimized by Layme or has information about him to call them at 914-995-TIPS (8477).

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Online predator sting in Westchester nets New Castle man