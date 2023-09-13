NEW CASTLE, Ind. — For a second time, red and blue emergency lights in his personal vehicle have landed a New Castle man in trouble with city police.

This time, 54-year-old David O. Imel II was arrested and charged with impersonation of a public servant, a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison.

About 3:30 p.m. on July 27, a Henry County sheriff's deputy reported observing a Chevrolet Spark traveling on Indiana Avenue with "activated red and blue emergency lights."

The deputy and a New Castle police officer approached the Spark in the parking lot of the CVS pharmacy, 220 S. Memorial Drive, and noticed it had a large sign displayed that read,"Fugitive Recovery," along with stickers indicating the car was equipped with surveillance cameras.

Imel told the officers his use of the emergency lights had been a "mistake," and that he had instead intended to activate a radar detector.

He said the "Fugitive Recovery" sign was the result of his contract work for bail bond companies, but then acknowledged he had not done such work for an extended period.

He then said the emergency lights were being used as a "theft deterrent," and also maintained he was unaware of a state law prohibiting non-emergency responders from having red and blue emergency lights on their vehicles.

However, a check of records revealed Imel had received a traffic citation for improper display of emergency lights in April 2014.

Imel was released after posting bond at the Henry County jail. The impersonation charge was filed against him this week in Henry Circuit Court 3, and he has since received a Dec. 20 trial date.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: New Castle man charged with impersonating police officer