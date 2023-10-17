New Castle man fatally shot during standoff with police

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A 59-year-old New Castle man was shot and killed late Monday during a standoff with police.

Donald Guffey Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene, in the 200 block of North 29th Street.

According to Indiana State Police — who are investigating the death — New Castle police were called to a report of shots fired at that location about 10:20 p.m., "established a perimeter around the residence and tried to establish communication with individuals inside."

Communication was established and two people inside the house were persuaded to come outside.

However, Guffey "barricaded himself inside the residence and refused to answer any further communications attempted by police," according to an ISP release.

The New Castle-Henry County SWAT team was called to the scene and continued efforts to persuade Guffey to come outside.

According to the release, Guffey "approached a front window of the residence with a firearm and engaged officers," with two SWAT team members firing their rifles.

Guffey was struck by at least one bullet. Resuscitation efforts were made, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The ISP investigation is continuing. Once completed, the case will be turned over to Henry County Prosecutor Michael Mahoney.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: New Castle man shot, killed during standoff with SWAT team