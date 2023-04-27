New Castle man held in brutal attack on senior citizen

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A New Castle man has been accused of forcing his way into a local home and brutally attacking a senior citizen.

Charges filed in Henry Circuit Court 1 on Thursday against 37-year-old Derek A. Worthington included burglary resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison, and aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony with a maximum 16-year sentence.

In court documents, New Castle police said the attack on the 86-year-old homeowner took place Tuesday in a residence along Grand Avenue.

The victim told police because he recently had a pacemaker implanted, he had been instructed to not climb stairs. As a result, he was resting in a recliner on his home's first floor when he heard "a terrible noise," and then was attacked by an intruder "who just started pounding on him in the face and head area."

The man said he tried to block the punches "but couldn't do it." The victim — who was knocked unconscious when his recliner tipped over and his head hit the floor — said the attacker didn't say anything to him.

When they arrived at the Grand Avenue home, emergency responders said the victim's head and face were mostly covered by blood, and he was having difficulty breathing.

The victim was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie for treatment of head trauma.

Personnel at the hospital would later report the victim had suffered "multiple fractures to his face." He was later reported to be in stable condition.

The victim's 84-year-old wife told officers she was asleep when the attack took place, but heard her husband fall and then saw an intruder with "dark, shoulder-length stringy hair" who fled out her home's front door.

Police found evidence the home's back door, which was damaged, had been struck with a rock and forced open.

While the assault was being investigated, officers received a report that a suspect — later identified as Worthington — had been observed in the 1600 block of A Avenue, reportedly breaking the windows in two vehicles.

The New Castle man was reportedly"violently thrashing" as he resisted and battered officers taking him into custody. and was at first taken for an examination at Henry County Hospital.

An officer, meanwhile, suffered a sprained right wrist in making the apprehension.

Police also reported finding a handgun, with no magazine, nearby, along with what were believed to be Worthington's shoes.

A neighbor's surveillance video captured images of Worthington, apparently shortly after the attack, armed with a screwdriver and at one point screaming. A witness said the New Castle man was "talking incoherent."

Worthington declined to be interviewed by detectives, but did say that "people were out to kill him" and that he had tried to "get into cars with people in them."

The New Castle man was also charged with battery against a public safety officer, resisting law enforcement and two counts each of unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief.

He was being held in the Henry County jail under a $140,000 surety bond and a $9,750 cash bond.

