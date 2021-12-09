New Castle man pleads guilty to aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI

.

NEW CASTLE — A New Castle man has pleaded guilty for his role in a Sept. 21, 2019, multi-vehicle crash along Route 422 in Slippery Rock Township in which a woman was seriously injured.

Alexander Ray Miller, 37, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, causing an accident involving injury and DUI. State police had previously reported he had a blood-alcohol level of 0.203%.

Miller also pleaded guilty to one count of corruption of minors for an incident in which he reportedly inappropriately touched a child who at the time was 5 years old.

He is tentatively scheduled to be sentenced for both cases at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 25.

This article originally appeared on Ellwood City Ledger: New Castle man pleads guilty for 2019 multi-vehicle crash