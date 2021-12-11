New Castle man sentenced to 16 years for molesting girls

Taylor Griffin

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A New Castle man who sexually abused two children who had been left in his care has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

A Henry Circuit Court 2 jury last month found Taylor Griffin, 33, guilty of two counts of child molesting, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

Judge Kit Crane on Thursday imposed a pair of 10-year sentences, each with two years suspended. The judge ruled the eight-year executed prison terms would be served consecutively.

According to court documents, Griffin — a longtime acquaintance of his victims' father — assaulted the girls while babysitting for them in 2019. Investigators said the New Castle man had fondled his victims and persuaded them to touch his genitalia.

One of the children said the assaults had happened "multiple times," according to an affidavit.

Griffin denied the allegations.

He had earlier been convicted of residential entry and criminal mischief, both in 2007.

In other court news:

Meth sentence: A Portland man who had pleaded guilty to dealing in meth was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison.

Robert L. Snow II, 52, was sentenced by Jay Circuit Court Judge Brian Hutchsion after pleading guilty to a Level 3 felony carrying a maximum 16-year sentence.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, four other drug-related charges against Snow were dismissed.

The Portland man was also convicted of dealing in meth in 2008.

