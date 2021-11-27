New Castle men charged with dealing meth

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Two New Castle men arrested as a result of the same investigation have each been charged with dealing in meth.

Tony E. Spradlin, 42, was taken into custody on Monday after members of the Henry County Area Drug Task Force saw him emerge from a house that was under surveillance due to reports of drug-related activity there.

Spradlin — who allegedly tried to flee from police — was found to be in possession of about 15 grams of meth, according to a news release.

The New Castle man is charged in Henry Circuit Court 1 with dealing in meth, a Level 2 felony carrying up to 30 years in prison, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.

Judge Bob Witham set Spradlin's trial for April 25. He continues to be held in the Henry County jail under a $34,000 surety bond and a $2,800 cash bond.

When they searched a garage at a family member's home where Spradlin had reportedly been staying, investigators said they found more than 22 grams of meth, more than 11 grams of synthetic marijuana and paraphernalia including "a large amount of needles."

Apprehended there was Branden Craig Shelton, 36, who was later charged in Circuit Court 1 with dealing in meth, dealing in a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.

He was being held without bond in the county jail.

At the time of his latest arrest, Shelton was awaiting trial on four charges filed in Circuit Court 1 in January — dealing in meth, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

His trial in that case is set for Feb. 14.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: New Castle men arrested in drug investigation