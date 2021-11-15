New Castle police find 16-year-old reported kidnapped

Nov. 15—A New Castle girl reported kidnapped Sunday has been found, police said Monday.

Police had asked for the public's help in finding 16-year-old Haylee Hobbs, who they said had been taken against her will from 1813 Pennsylvania Ave. around 11:20 p.m. Sunday.

Police filed kidnapping and other related charges against Carlos Jones Jr., 18, described as Hobbs' ex-boyfriend.

Police have not said if Hobbs had been apprehended.

Anyone with information about Hobbs whereabouts is asked to contact New Castle Police at 724-656-9300. Tips can also be submitted online at newcastlepd.com.

