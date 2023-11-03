Castle Rock, Douglas County introduce new therapy dog
Castle Rock, Douglas County introduce new therapy dog
Castle Rock, Douglas County introduce new therapy dog
Blizzard has announced the first Diablo IV expansion. Vessel of Hatred will arrive in late 2024 and introduce a new class while revealing the fate of the villain Mephisto.
Yahoo Sports breaks down the top men's college players to watch and way-too-early Final Four favorites and sleepers ahead of the season.
Instantly up the style factor of your brisk-weather wardrobe for just $45.
A 1969 American Motors Corporation Rambler 440 four-door sedan, formerly known as the Rambler American, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
The NASCAR Cup Series will crown its 2023 champion on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.
More than 64,000 shoppers give this petite smart home display a five-star rating. Snatch it up while it's on mega-sale.
Brave joins the growing list of browsers that come with built-in generative AI assistants.
Meta is introducing a new API that makes it easier to create and share a Facebook Story directly from a third-party desktop or web app. The social networking ad titan first introduced Stories to the main Facebook app in 2017, emulating a feature it had added to Instagram the previous year as well as to Messenger and WhatsApp -- these features were more or less "borrowed" from Snapchat, serving as a more ephemeral way of sharing video and image-based content that didn't hang around on a user's profile for eternity. While Facebook itself has north of 3 billion users, Meta doesn't typically break out user numbers for Stories, though CEO Mark Zuckerberg did share that it had passed 500 million users back in 2019.
Co-stars talk about new biopic that looks at difficult marriage of famed-rock-and-roll star and wife.
The show's fans are buzzing about a record-setting maneuver used by a player to gain immunity.
A TikTok hack claims dogs don't actually need toothbrushes and toothpaste — but is it true?
The heavyweight was reportedly driving 136 mph in a 50 zone.
Let these hands-free helpers light the way as you change a tire, walk your dog or survive a power outage.
Just wait 'til The Great Pumpkin comes ... to your watchlist.
A foot massager for 60% off, a portable speaker for $26 and a wildly popular Fire TV Stick for at a 50% discount: Scoop 'em up while you can.
Ligue 1 called off the match between Lyon and Marseille after the attack left Grosso with shattered glass stuck in his head.
Many consider Buster Douglas' KO of Mike Tyson to be the greatest upset in boxing history. If Francis Ngannou defeats Tyson Fury, that may surpass it as the biggest.
While Microsoft made headlines this week for its AI implementation, and Alphabet took a big stock hit for its slight cloud miss, Amazon growth has quietly settled into low double-digits growth. To give you a sense of just how big Amazon’s lead is, consider this data point from Synergy Research: "The relative scale of their cloud operations now shows Microsoft being twice the size of Google, with Amazon being almost equal to the other two combined."
Professional cleaners and animal aficionados share tips and tricks for a cleaner, sweeter-smelling home (just in time for hosting season).
Infiniti builds a Q50 Red Sport 400 with Mobil 1 for SEMA in order to show case the Infiniti Performance accessories such as exhaust and Nismo wheels.