Castle Shannon man pleads guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine

A man from Castle Shannon pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and a quantity of cocaine.

According to the Department of Justice, Castle Shannon police executed a search warrant at a house on June 3, 2022. During the search, police seized large quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine from a car in the driveway and smaller quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine, along with digital scales, and $1,046 in U.S. currency from inside the house.

The homeowner, Michael Hunsinger, 58, told police that the drugs were his and he intended to distribute them.

Hunsinger’s sentencing is scheduled for April 10. He faces five to 40 years in prison, a fine of $5 million or both.

