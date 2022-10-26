Castle Shannon police address circumstances regarding missing woman's phone call

Oct. 26—Four days after the body of a missing Allegheny County woman was found in West Mead Township, Castle Shannon Police Department has addressed the circumstances regarding a telephone call the woman allegedly made to relatives.

The body of Emily Stalter, 32, of Castle Shannon was found Friday in a wooded area in West Mead Township, south of East Cole Road, at 7:36 a.m., Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell said. He ruled the death a suicide and that she had been deceased since Oct. 10.

Stalter's abandoned red Toyota Solara convertible sedan was found Oct. 10 on a private road off routes 6 and 19, near where French Creek Parkway meets Baldwin Street Extension, according to West Mead Township police.

Prior to Friday's search, there was a search planned for Oct. 16, but later called off. West Mead Township Police Sgt. Rod Wise told The Meadville Tribune on Oct. 15 that the initial search was called off after the missing woman had reportedly been in contact on Oct. 15 with relatives. Those relatives talked to Stalter's father and the father talked with Wise and agreed to call off the Oct. 16 search.

Castle Shannon Police Department Chief Kenneth M. Truver said the circumstances surrounding the Oct. 15 phone call allegedly made between Stalter and relatives was a mistake.

"There was no contact," Truver said Tuesday. "It was an old phone number of hers and it wasn't her."

Further information about the phone call was not provided by Truver.

When it was determined last week the caller wasn't Stalter, Castle Shannon police then contacted West Mead Township police asking for the Meadville-area search to be resumed as Stalter's current cellphone had been found in her vehicle.

Stalter's remains were found Friday morning by a friend of the Stalter family who had come up to search, authorities said.

Calling hours for Stalter are Thursday at the David J. Henney Funeral Home, 6364 Library Road in Library, with a blessing service Friday at 10 a.m. and interment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

