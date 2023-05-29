Castle Shannon police asking for help identifying suspect as dumpster fires continue

Castle Shannon police are growing concerned as dumpster fires consistently continue in their community.

The department first announced they were looking for a suspect on Friday.

They said a white man had been involved in three incidents of vandalism over the past month. Now police are saying the vandal has struck again.

Police used surveillance video to capture a white man who appeared to be in his teens vandalizing a dumpster at Elm Street and Chestnut Avenue overnight.

There have been no injuries from the incident and only the dumpsters and the contents inside them are damaged.

Police say they have listed the incidents as criminal mischief and are concerned about the repetitive behavior.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the Castle Shannon Police

