Castle Shannon police asking for public’s help to find missing endangered adult

Castle Shannon police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing endangered woman.

Emily Stalter was last seen Oct. 10 at 12:30 p.m. in Collier, police said.

Stalter, 32, is described as a white woman, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair that was recently shaved.

Police said Stalter lives on Hoodridge Drive in Castle Shannon and works at the Trader Joe’s in Collier.

Police also said that on the day Stalter was last seen, she was known to be in Washington County and then in Mercer County.

Stalter drives a red Toyota Camry Solara convertible with the Pennsylvania registration LZS.

Police said Stalter has health issues and her family is concerned for her well-being.

The family owns property in Venango County and the state police in that area have been advised to look out for her, according to police.

Anyone with information about Stalter’s whereabouts should call 911 and ask to be directed to Castle Shannon police.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Local man unable to retrieve items from tent in homeless encampment after bag was stolen from car Mon Fayette Expressway to integrate new technology into construction project Thomas Jefferson High School football player recognized for saving teammate’s life VIDEO: Fired Allegheny County Jail guard awarded $1.2 million in federal employment case DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts