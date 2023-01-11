Castle Shannon police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Castle Shannon police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Police said Leah Arbogast left her parents’ home on Jan. 9 at 2 p.m. She told her parents she didn’t want to stay with them.

Police said they last spoke with her by phone at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Castle Shannon police said their investigation has Arbogast in Kennedy Township, McKees Rocks and Sheraden throughout overnight hours.

Arbogast is described as around 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 120-140 pounds. She has shoulder-length blonde hair, brown eyes and a nose piercing, but she may not be wearing the jewelry. She may be wearing a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt, black yoga pants and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and ask for Castle Shannon Police.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

2 suspects in Route 51 police chase charged in connection with weekend homicide in Carrick Doctors offer insight on new COVID-19 variant XBB after cases reported in Pittsburgh area T.J., Dani Watt visit patients at UPMC Children’s Hospital VIDEO: Local school district seeing increase in crime on campus DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts



