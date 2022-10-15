Castle Shannon woman's car found in West Mead Township as she remains missing

Oct. 15—WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Authorities spent much of Friday searching an area north of Meadville for a missing Allegheny County woman whose car was found abandoned in West Mead Township.

Authorities spent Friday combing the woods off routes 6 and 19 in West Mead Township, north of Meadville, searching for signs of Emily Stalter, Sgt. Rod Wise of West Mead Township Police Department confirmed to The Meadville Tribune on Friday afternoon.

Stalter, 32, of Castle Shannon is considered a missing endangered adult female as she has behavioral problems, Wise told the Tribune.

"We had (search) dogs and searched the southeast and northeast quadrants of the property, but found no sign of her," Wise said.

Stalter's red Toyota Solara convertible sedan with Pennsylvania license plate LZS had been found Monday afternoon in West Mead Township, Wise said.

However, the automobile offered no signs of Stalter or any clues to where she may have gone, he said.

"Nothing at this point," Wise said if there were any signs of foul play.

The car was discovered Monday on a private road off routes 6 and 19, north of Meadville by the property's owner, Wise told the Tribune.

"He (the property owner) reported it to Pennsylvania State Police because he thought someone was hunting on his land," Wise said.

Meanwhile, at 3:55 p.m. Wednesday, Castle Shannon Police Department put out the initial missing endangered person report on Stalter after she was reported missing by family members.

Stalter was last seen at 12:30 p.m. Monday at the Trader Joe's store where she works on Route 19, south of Pittsburgh, according to Castle Shannon Police Department.

Stalter also was driving a red Toyota Solara convertible with license plate LZS, Castle Shannon Police said.

Area police agencies were alerted by Castle Shannon police as Stalter's family owns property in Venango County.

Pennsylvania State Police alerted West Mead Township Police Department on Thursday, which led to search efforts being cared out in earnest Friday.

Stalter is described by authorities as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall weighing 120 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair, though Stalter recently shaved her head, according to police. Stalter also has four Led Zeppelin-related tattoos on her back, Wise said.

Coordinated, large-scale search efforts by police and volunteer fire departments efforts are to resume Sunday morning in area where Stalter's car was found, Wise said.

Anyone who might spot Stalter should call Crawford County 911 Center, Wise said.

