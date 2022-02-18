A New Castle woman is charged with threatening to blow up the H.W. Lockley Early Learning Center in New Castle.

NEW CASTLE — A city woman is charged with threatening to blow up the Harry W. Lockley Early Learning Center.

New Castle Police reported Messaiha Brewer, 28, went to the school Monday and became upset over an incident involving a child whose mother she was a friend of.

Police said Brewer yelled she was going to blow up the school and threatened to assault security staff at the school.

Brewer was escorted from the building by security, left by driving backward at a high rate of speed, and became disorderly during a traffic stop, according to police.

She is charged with making terroristic threats, threatening to use weapons of mass destruction, disorderly conduct, harassment, defiant trespassing and careless driving. She was being held Friday at the Lawrence County Jail on a $100,000 bond, according to online court documents.

This article originally appeared on Ellwood City Ledger: New Castle woman charged with threatening to blow up school