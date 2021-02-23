Castlight: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The online health care software company posted revenue of $37.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $62.2 million, or 41 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $146.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Castlight said it expects revenue in the range of $32 million to $34 million.

The company expects full-year results to range from a loss of 6 cents per share to a loss of 2 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $130 million to $135 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $1.61. A year ago, they were trading at $1.32.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSLT

