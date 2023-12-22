Caston School Corporation receives electric school bus purchased through grant money

Dec. 22—The Caston School Corporation received its EV bus, or electric school bus, that was purchased through the first round of EPA Clean Bus Grants, according to a release from superintendent Angela Miller.

Thirteen buses were awarded to schools across Indiana, and Caston was one of six school corporations in Indiana to receive the $395,000 grant to purchase an EV school bus. The bus was purchased from Kerlin Bus Sales, located in Silver Lake.

This grant money was used to purchase the bus and the charging station for it. Fulton County REMC, located in Rochester, partnered with Caston to provide guidance on purchasing the charger and the labor to install it.

In addition, the Caston Transportation Department hosted a safety training on Dec. 20 for Caston bus drivers and area emergency response personnel from Fulton and Cass counties. Kerlin Bus Sales also provided the training, which drew over 50 participants.

A community open house for the bus will be scheduled at a later date. For more information on the EV bus, contact Caston Transportation Director at 574-598-8000 ext. 339.