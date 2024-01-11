Casualties climb to 13 in Russia’s attack on central Kharkiv hotel

Consequences of the Russian attack on Kharkiv

The number of victims has climbed to 13 after Russia targeted a central Kharkiv hotel in a missile strike on Jan. 10, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES) reported on Telegram.

"Updated information indicates 13 people having been injured as a result of the hotel missile assault," the statement said.

11 people were earlier reported injured in the Russian attack — four men aged 31 to 38 and seven women from 23 to 71, said Kharkiv governor Oleh Synehubov.

Of the nine that were originally hospitalized, two remain — a 35-year-old man in critical condition and a 71-year-old woman.

Russia targeted Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi district with two S-300 missiles fired from Russia’s nearby Belgorod Oblast.

One rocket crashed near the hotel’s façade, while the other hit the roof, destroying much of the hotel’s back side.

Turkish journalists are known to have been staying at the hotel.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine