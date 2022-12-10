Casualties reported in large-scale fire incident in occupied Crimea

Fire in the barracks in the village of Sovietskyi

Casualties have already been confirmed.

Read also: Iran denies sending military instructors to occupied Crimea

The Krymsky Veter channel posted a video from the scene of the incident. The post specifies that the fire started at around 06:00 a.m. on Dec. 10.

Those barracks could house from several hundred to several thousand people, Serhiy Bratchuk, an Odesa Oblast military administration official, wrote on Telegram.

"At about 6 a.m. today. The barracks are on fire... There are dead and wounded people," the message reads.

Read also: Russians will flee Crimea, Ukrainians there will rejoice with approach of Ukrainian army, says Mejlis member

There have been no comments from the Kremlin-controlled puppet "authorities" on the temporarily occupied peninsula.

Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, on Dec. 8 acknowledged the vulnerability of Crimea to attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Read also: Deputy defence minister says Ukrainian forces could be back in Crimea by year’s end

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, on Dec. 7 assured that in the spring of 2023, the Armed Forces would be in Luhansk, Donetsk, and Sevastopol.

"There will still be some difficult times, but Russia's defeat is already a settled issue, and they know it very well,” Kyrylo Budanov, chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, said before.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine