Casualties reported in large-scale fire incident in occupied Crimea

45
·1 min read
Fire in the barracks in the village of Sovietskyi
Fire in the barracks in the village of Sovietskyi

Casualties have already been confirmed.

Read also: Iran denies sending military instructors to occupied Crimea

The Krymsky Veter channel posted a video from the scene of the incident. The post specifies that the fire started at around 06:00 a.m. on Dec. 10.

Those barracks could house from several hundred to several thousand people, Serhiy Bratchuk, an Odesa Oblast military administration official, wrote on Telegram.

"At about 6 a.m. today. The barracks are on fire... There are dead and wounded people," the message reads.

Read also: Russians will flee Crimea, Ukrainians there will rejoice with approach of Ukrainian army, says Mejlis member

There have been no comments from the Kremlin-controlled puppet "authorities" on the temporarily occupied peninsula.

Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, on Dec. 8 acknowledged the vulnerability of Crimea to attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Read also: Deputy defence minister says Ukrainian forces could be back in Crimea by year’s end

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, on Dec. 7 assured that in the spring of 2023, the Armed Forces would be in Luhansk, Donetsk, and Sevastopol.

"There will still be some difficult times, but Russia's defeat is already a settled issue, and they know it very well,” Kyrylo Budanov, chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) of the Ukrainian  Defense Ministry, said before.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Pentagon now more likely to support Ukrainian long-range missile attacks on Russia, The Times reports

    Insiders told The Times that the US military is now more likely to supply Kyiv with longer-range weapons which will enable them to attack Russia.

  • Massive fire with explosions hits shopping mall in Moscow, video report

    A huge fire broke out in Mega Mall Khimki in Moscow in the morning of Dec. 9, the Russian news Telegram channel Mash reported, referring to the regional department of the Emergency Service.

  • Azov commander Redis conveys a message from Turkey

    Denys "Redis" Prokopenko, the commander of the Azov Regiment, urged to do everything possible and impossible for the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war [POWs]. Source: Kateryna, Denys Prokopenko's wife Details: At the Ukrainska Pravda award ceremony, while receiving an award for public stance on behalf of the Azovstal Association of Defenders' Families, Kateryna Prokopenko read a letter she received from her husband in Turkey.

  • Spat Over Patriot Missiles Reveals Deepening Rifts in Europe Over Ukraine

    BRUSSELS — A bitter political and diplomatic rift between Germany and Poland, both important members of the European Union and NATO, has worsened as Russia’s war in Ukraine has ground on, undermining cohesion and solidarity in both organizations. The toxic nature of the relationship was underscored recently by a German offer to provide two batteries of scarce and expensive Patriot air defense missiles to Poland, after a Ukrainian missile strayed off course and killed two Poles last month in the

  • No Russian Kalibr carriers in Black Sea, says Ukraine’s navy

    Ten Russian ships were on combat duty in the Black Sea, albeit not a single missile carrier, the Ukrainian Navy reported on Dec. 10.

  • Foreign affairs analyst says Putin might make concessions in order to restart ammonia pipeline

    The operation of the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline has unexpectedly become extremely important for Russia, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin might make big concessions to keep it operating, international relations expert Ivan Yakovyna told Radio NV on Dec. 7.

  • Head of Luhansk Oblast reports Ukrainian troops few kilometres off Kreminna

    Serhii Haidai, the Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, has reported that the Ukrainian military approached the city of Kreminna and currently are at a distance of several kilometres away. Source: Haidai on air during the joint 24/7 newscast Quote: "Our troops are a few kilometres away from Kreminna.

  • Russia has "destroyed" Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, Zelensky says

    Russia has "destroyed" Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, Zelensky says

  • China wants to buy more oil from Saudi Arabia – and that could eat away at the dollar, a think tank strategist says

    If Saudi Arabia agrees to accept yuan payments for its crude exports, that could eat away at the dollar's dominance, a think tank strategist said.

  • Turkey oil tanker logjam snarls Russia oil sanctions

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkey emerged as a critical stumbling block to a complex international plan to deprive Russia of wartime oil revenues as the number of tankers waiting to exit the Black Sea through Turkish straits continued to rise on Friday. Ankara has declined to scrap a new insurance inspection rule it implemented at the beginning of the month despite days of pressure from Western officials. A total of 28 oil tankers are in a queue seeking to leave the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits, the Tribeca shipping agency said on Friday.

  • US slaps visa restrictions on notorious Ukrainian judge

    The United States has introduced visa restrictions against Pavlo Vovk, the chairman of the Kyiv District Administrative Court, also known as the OASK, and two immediate family members, the US Department of State said on Dec. 9.

  • Major oil pipeline outage to hit U.S. stockpiles, refinery supplies

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -An outage on the largest oil pipeline to the United States from Canada could affect inventories at a key U.S. storage hub and cut crude supplies to two oil refining centers, analysts and traders said on Friday. It was shut late Wednesday after a breach spewed more than 14,000 barrels of oil into a Kansas creek, making it the largest crude spill in the United States in nearly a decade.

  • Satellite Image Shows Saudi Arabia's Sci-Fi Megacity 'The Line' Is Actually Being Built

    Saudi Arabia’s bizarre new megacity, “The Line,” is going full steam ahead. While construction began on the project in October, new satellite images have revealed how much ground the project has covered, the scale of the city’s length, and the layout of its construction site.

  • Karl Rove: Trump is ‘sort of crazy and filled with rage.’ Will Republicans move on?

    Rove offered only a hazy crystal ball for 2024, naming about 12 potential Republican candidates not named Donald Trump. [Opinion]

  • Top progressive firm drops Sinema as a client

    Authentic has dropped the Arizona senator after she announced she was leaving the Democratic Party.

  • Six arrested in smash-and-grab robbery in Tustin

    Six people were arrested in connection to a smash-and-grab robbery at the Jewelry Exchange in Tustin in April.

  • Putin Is Losing Badly in Ukraine: William Cohen

    Former US Defense Secretary William Cohen says Russia's Vladimir Putin is losing badly in Ukraine and that's why he's making more threats about using nuclear weapons. He's on "Balance of Power." Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Taiwan mulls WTO case after latest Chinese import bans

    Taiwan may take China to the World Trade Organization after the country effectively banned the import of more Taiwanese food and drink products, Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Saturday as Beijing accused Taipei of "political manipulation". Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has complained for the past two years of Chinese import bans on various agricultural and aquatic goods, including pineapples and grouper fish, saying it is part of a Chinese pressure campaign. The latest bans cover more fishery products, chief among them squid, as well as some beers and liquors, which China has said is due to the Taiwanese companies not properly completing relevant paperwork.

  • Russians get "loyalty" from workers of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant by torturing them Energoatom

    The occupiers use physical torture against the workers of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant [the ZNPP] in order to obtain their "loyalty", reports Energoatom, the National Nuclear Energy Generating Company of Ukraine.