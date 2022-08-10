Caswell County deputy shot ‘multiple times’ while serving domestic violence order

An officer with the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office was hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday after being shot by an armed man at a residence in the rural town of Semora, officials say.

The shooting occurred in the late morning when two sheriff’s deputies arrived at a home to serve a domestic violence protective order, Sgt. Greg Ingram told The News & Observer.

The man at the home started shooting deputies with one one of the officers shot “multiple times,” Ingram said.

The officer is currently hospitalized at Duke University Hospital with serious injuries.

“At this time, the officer is responsive and alert, which is a great sign,” said Sgt. Ingram.

The suspect in the shooting is currently barricaded in his residence on Paradise Lane and remains in a standoff with law enforcement.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene, including the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Sheriff’s offices of Orange, Person and Alamance counties.

Caswell County is near the Virginia state border and borders northern Orange County.