WXII reported a Caswell County Sheriff’s deputy survived being shot multiple times Wednesday morning in Semora near the Virginia state line.

Semora resident Kevin Anthony Desilva, 51, now faces felony charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and two counts of assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Two deputies were serving a domestic violence warrant at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 when the suspect fired on them, according to WXII, and then barricaded himself in his home.

The injured deputy, Aaron Tendell, was treated at Duke University Hospital where he was reportedly responsive, coherent and in good spirits, according to WXII.

Agencies including the Alamance, Person and Guilford county sheriff’s offices, the N.C. Highway Patrol and Wildlife Commission among others joined the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office until Desilva surrendered at 4 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Times-News: Caswell County deputy shot before standoff