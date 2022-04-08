Cat becomes part of the investigation at Shreveport crime scene

A neighborhood cat stands guard while officers collect evidence at a Shreveport crime scene.

A cat became part of the investigative team at a Shreveport crime scene Tuesday.

As officers searched for evidence at the crime scene, a cat became wandered between officers seemingly searching for evidence keeping a lookout for the officers.

"Shreveport Police to explore first ever feline unit. Suspect arrested and treated by local area hospital for cat bite." Cpl. Christopher Bordelon. "Would have been a great April fools."

