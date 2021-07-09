Cat from collapsed building found alive, returned to family

·1 min read

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Binx the cat, who had lived on the ninth floor of the South Florida condo building that collapsed last month, has been found safe and returned to its family, officials said Friday.

Gina Nicole Vlasek, co-founder of The Kitty Campus, posted on Facebook that a black cat resembling Binx was found near the rubble of the Surfside building Thursday night and brought to the group's nearby facility in Miami Beach. A former Champlain Towers South resident visited The Kitty Campus on Friday and confirmed that the feline was hers, Vlasek said.

“We are so grateful to be able to help in any small way," Vlasek wrote.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said during a news conference Friday evening that Binx was recognized by a volunteer who had been feeding cats near the collapsed building.

“I’m glad that this small miracle could bring some light into the lives of a grieving family today and could provide a bright spot for our whole community in the midst of this terrible tragedy,” Levine Cava said.

The mayor said animal control workers are continuing to place live traps in the area in hopes of recovering pets that might have escaped the deadly collapse.

The 12-story building collapsed in the early morning hours of June 24. Officials have confirmed 79 people killed, with 61 still unaccounted for.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Residents evacuated from condo can retrieve essential items

    The audit was ordered in response to the collapse of the nearby Champlain Towers South condo complex in Surfside, which killed at least 64 and left 76 people missing in the rubble. Crestview Towers residents will be escorted by a police officer and will have 15 minutes to pick up necessary items, city officials said. On Thursday, city officials reaffirmed the decision to evacuate the building, saying it still hasn't been deemed safe for occupation.

  • 14 more victims recovered from condo collapse site

    The death toll in the Florida condominium collapse has risen to 78 after 14 additional victims were pulled out of the rubble. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine called it “staggering” and “heartbreaking" during a news conference on Friday. (July 9)

  • Jayson Tatum, Bradley Beal speak on their ‘special relationship’

    Team USA teammates Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal have a 'special relationship' dating back to their childhood.

  • Florida condo death toll rises to 79 after another body is found

    The recovery left 61 people still missing and feared dead in the concrete and steel rubble of the 12-story oceanfront building in Surfside, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told an afternoon news conference.

  • New York surgeons removed a cantaloupe-sized tumor from a 6-year-old's face in a 12-hour surgery

    Negalem, from Ethiopia, would have died from the tumor once it grew big enough to stop her from eating and breathing. Now "she's a different girl."

  • Elsa sets eyes on Atlantic Canada with soaking rains, gusty winds

    Tropical cyclone statements have been issued for the Maritimes as forecasters closely watch the arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa in Canadian waters.

  • BTS Don’t Need ‘Permission to Dance’ in New Video

    Ed Sheeran cowrote track that appears on "Butter" CD single

  • The most over-the-top tourist attraction in every US state

    From Disney World to Denali National Park to the George Peabody Library, here are the most outrageous thing to see in every state across the US

  • Miami condo collapse death toll hits 64 as rescue efforts end

    More victims were recovered Thursday, with 76 still unaccounted for as officials say no chance of life in rubble Rescue workers embrace after a moment of silence near the memorial site for victims in Surfside, Florida. Photograph: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images Rescue efforts at the site of the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside, Florida, officially ended late on Wednesday night as officials have said there is no chance of life in the rubble. More victims were recovered on Thursday, bring

  • Newly hatched turtles head for the sea in Singapore

    A video recorded by Jonathan Tan from the National Parks Board showed a group of hatchlings walking into the waves."We were alerted to the hatching of about 100 Hawksbill turtle hatchlings at East Coast Park yesterday evening. Our officers promptly arrived on site to monitor the hatching and guided the turtle hatchlings into the sea safely," National Parks Board said.The Hawksbill Turtle is a protected species in Singapore, under the Wildlife Act and it is not permitted to collect the Hawksbill turtles' hatchlings or eggs. They are qualified critically endangered on the Red List of International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

  • With ‘Permission to Dance,’ Some BTS Fans Question the Group’s Direction

    South Korean K-pop group BTS dropped a music video on Friday for their new song, “Permission to Dance.” Typically, a BTS release is cause for much rejoicing and celebration among their following of “Armys.” However, this time, the atmosphere online is different — still mostly positive but less jubilant. Their fans are beginning to do something that was all but forbidden before: criticize. As BTS fans begin to emerge from the echo chamber of their fandom, voicing varied opinions of the song, a co

  • Rescue turns to recovery in Surfside condo collapse

    A moment of silence in Surfside, Florida on Wednesday, as officials there called off the search for survivors after a building collapsed two weeks ago.They say there's longer any hope of pulling someone alive from the ruins.Miami-Dade County Mayor Danielle Levine Cava said operations will turn to recovery as of Thursday. "It is with deep profound sadness that this afternoon I'm able to share the extremely difficult decision to transition from operation search-and-rescue to recovery.""At this point we have truly exhausted every option available to us in the search-and-rescue mission."No one had been found alive since the first few hours, after part of the twelve-story Champlain Towers South condo caved in.While no signs of life had been detected by equipment or trained dogs since then. Round-the-clock crews have since extracted the remains of 54 people from the rubble.However, 86 people are still missing, of those believed to have been inside the condo when it fell. Officials say there is some possibility that they may be found elsewhere or have been double-counted. The Assistant Chief of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Ray Jadallah hinted that few bodies were being found intact, and instead called the recoveries 'human remains'."Once we pull the victim out, we're we're recognizing is, you know, human remains, you know, typically an individual has a, you know, a specific amount of time in regards to lack of food, water and air. This, this collapse, you know, just doesn't provide any of that sort.""Based on everything that's been given to us, that there are no live victims. What we've done now is transferred to a search-and-recovery in the search, and recovery is now shifted to finding every victim in that pile."Investigators have still not determined what caused the building to fall apart without warning.Though an engineering report from 2018 warned of structural deficiencies in the tower.

  • Woman stops at McDonald's drive-thru during police pursuit, police say

    The officer was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

  • Video captures powerful fire tornado in California as crews continue to fight multiple blazes across the state

    The US Forest Service described the weather phenomenon as a "spinning vortex column of ascending hot air and gases rising from a fire."

  • Sun Valley Scene: Jeff Bezos Shows Up, the Murdochs Don’t and Shopify, Stripe Chiefs Impress

    SUN VALLEY, Idaho — A funny thing happened on the way to Sun Valley this year. Despite predictions that turnout for the annual Allen & Co. conference would be lighter after last year’s COVID-forced cancellation, attendance at the three morning sessions on the first full day of the gathering was strong and included the mega-mogul […]

  • Megan Fox May Be Trying a Little Too Hard to Leave Machine Gun Kelly Out of Her Divorce

    Megan Fox is trying to set the record straight about whether she left her 15-year relationship with Brian Austin Green for Machine Gun Kelly. Unfortunately, she’s only making things more confusing. In a new interview with InStyle, Fox talks extensively about Colson Baker, the real name of the musician with whom she is deeply in […]

  • TikTok mom’s sandwich hack for the beach saves tons of time: ‘Awesome idea!’

    This mom’s giant sandwich hack will save you a ton of time prepping for a day at the beach.

  • Trial postponed for former SC councilman accused of child sexual abuse

    In all, he faces 10 felony charges.

  • Here’s where Kansas and K-State were picked in the Big 12 preseason football poll

    Check out which teams are on top (and at the bottom) of the Big 12 presesaon football poll

  • WATCH: Jayson Tatum working out with Bradley Beal, Team USA

    Get a glimpse into the Duke product's Olympics preparations.