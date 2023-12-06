What do this cat and dog have in common? They’re both at Wayside, waiting for hugs

Cupid

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Age: 8 months old

Get ready to have your heart stolen. Cupid is here to spread his wings and show how much he’s grown. You can also faintly make out a heart on the side of his body: He’s all about the love.

He first came to Wayside because his former owners could no longer care for him. It was a confusing and scary time for him, and he was pretty shut down. However, since being enrolled in our LIFT program with the Canine Behavior Center, he has made so much progress. Once he’s comfortable with people, he shows his playful and loving side.

His personality really shines when he gets to play with other dogs, he becomes energetic. He just learned how to walk on leash, and he is progressing so well. He will likely be a great hiking buddy once he gets more skilled. He’s also been working on learning new tricks to impress his future family. Bring the whole family — humans and dogs — to meet Cupid to make sure he’s a great match. Please arrive at the shelter before 4 p.m. on our open adoption days to meet him.

Luna

Breed: Dometic shorthair

Age: 7 years old

Luna came to Wayside originally as a kitten, and she was adopted quickly. Recently, her owner found themselves unable to care for her any longer, so they brought her back. She misses them, but she is so thankful to be back here to find a great home.

She would do well in most homes given her confident personality and easygoing attitude. She’s a lap cat by nature, so hopefully you’re into that. Did we mention she’s cuddly? She is a great sidekick, and just wants to be by your side. Not to mention she has a wonderful speaking voice. She’s the life of the party when she wants to be. In her down time, she likes to watch bird videos or look out the windows of her room.

he is FeLV-positive, which is a very common virus among cats. With regular vet care, Luna can live a comfortable life with her family, but we always recommend talking to a staff member for more information. Please come meet Luna. You’ll find her in a box of leaves enjoying her enrichment.

Wayside Waifs is able to welcome visitors without an appointment. To learn about the adoption process and available animals, go here.