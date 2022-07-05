Cat and dogs cruise through Thailand mall in toy car, cat 'drives' the pack

Storyful

A cool New Jersey cat waited for his new kitten playmate to look away as the two goofed around, then ambushed the new addition to the family.Footage published on TikTok on June 16 by Kelly Bulkley shows the kitten wearing a cast and bouncing around the house cat, with the older feline seemingly indifferent to the tease.“Barry is the larger gray cat, who is scared of his own shadow,” Bulkley told Storyful. “The little cat with the broken leg is Monkey. She was thrown into a dumpster. A coworker found her, and I decided to try and save her leg.”In the video, the kitten can be seen looking away for a second too long, giving Barry a chance to pounce.Bulkley said that the two cats were sharing “sweet, playing time” before and after the moment was caught on camera. She insisted that the kitten was “completely fine” and unharmed. Credit: Kelly Bulkley via Storyful