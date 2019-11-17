Cat Food Recalled Over Salmonella Risk to Pets and Humans

A Utah-based company issued a recall this week of two-pound frozen bags of Quest beef cat food after samples tested positive for salmonella.

The food, which was produced at Go Raw, LLC, in Cottonwood, was sold in retailers nationwide.

Samples tested in Minnesota tested positive for salmonella, according to U.S. Food & Drug Administration, but samples tested later in Utah were negative.

“Salmonella is not evenly distributed throughout a lot which is why it could have been found on a small sample that the Minnesota Department of Agriculture took,” an FDA release states.

The infection can affect pets and humans. Owners who don’t properly wash their hands and other surfaces exposed to the contaminated products are most at risk.

There have been no reported illnesses connected to the cat food, but the company is issuing the voluntary recall “because of their commitment to overall safety and quality.”

The affected products’ packaging features the following: UPC 6-91730-17101, Lot N128.

Symptoms of salmonella infection in humans are nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and fever.

Call your doctor if you’ve handled the product and are exhibiting any of these symptoms.

Symptoms of salmonella infection in pets are lethargy, decreased appetite, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting.

Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans, the release states.

Call your cat’s veterinarian if the animal has consumed the product and is exhibiting any of these symptoms.