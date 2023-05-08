Cat held hostage returned to owner, but West York police still searching for suspect

Yuuki the calico cat has been returned to its owner, but West York Borough Police are still searching for a man they allege stole the cat from his ex-girlfriend, sending messages threatening to kill it.

Kahliek Jerome Woods, 20, of West York, is wanted for burglary and theft stemming from an April 30 domestic incident, according to a news release.

West York police issued a felony warrant for Woods, who is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home and stealing her cat.

Police also alleged that Woods continued to attempt to harass and threaten the ex-girlfriend and had been communicating to third parties that he would hurt or kill the cat, and in one case, Woods left a message that he has killed the feline, according to the news release.

There is also an active Protection from Abuse Order against Woods that West York police and the York County Sheriff’s Office are attempting to serve.

Police said Yuuki was returned to its owner by an anonymous source, however, Woods has been evading law enforcement since he discovered a PFA was issued against him.

According to police, Woods is possibly in the East York area.

Individuals with information on Woods are encouraged to call 911 or notify the West York Borough Police or the York County Sheriff’s Office PFA Unit immediately.

