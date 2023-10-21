Cat and her four kittens found in A1079 layby at Dunswell

A badly injured cat was found with her four kittens in a layby next to a busy road in East Yorkshire, the RSPCA said.

They were spotted by passer-by Shane Maddison, huddled together in undergrowth and rubbish on the A1079 Hull Road in Dunswell, near Hull.

X-rays showed the mother had suffered serious injuries, including a broken hip and leg.

Insp Laura Barber said: "She is a very friendly cat and it was clear she was not feral and has been owned."

She added: "We don't know whether she was hit by a car and then gave birth to her kittens among the rubbish at the side of the layby after limping across for shelter, or if she was dumped there having already been injured."

Following the discovery on 22 September, vets managed to save the mother's leg, and Ms Barber said she was "making a great recovery".

Ms Barber thanked Mr Marrison, along with his relatives and others who stopped to gather up the felines.

"It was quite a lengthy rescue as at one stage all the kittens were in the box, but then one of them jumped back into the undergrowth," she said.

Mr Maddison's relatives were caring for them, the inspector said.

She said the mother had been named Luna and her kittens Boo, Daphne, Pumpkin and Fred.

Ms Barber said the RSPCA was dealing with "a growing number" of abandonment incidents. In September alone, 1,969 incidents were reported.

The animal charity also appealed for anyone who may know how the cats came to be left in the layby to come forward.

