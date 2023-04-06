A cat joins a Ramadan prayer as Muslims celebrate the holy month

ABC News

A manhunt is underway in Georgia for a man convicted of murder who apparently left an Atlanta correctional facility while on parole. The Georgia Department of Corrections issued an alert Wednesday for residents to be on the lookout for Charles Smith, who it said had "walked away" from the Atlanta Transitional Center. Smith was convicted and given a maximum life sentence for a 1992 murder in Clayton County, according to online prison records, which list his current status as parole.