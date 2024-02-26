How cat killer slaughtered animal for lover before selecting human prey

On March 22 2021, Scarlet Blake, a 26-year-old transgender woman from Oxford, live streamed a video in which a cat was strangled, skinned and dissected before its body was put in a blender.

After the dissection, Blake, the daughter of a doctor, tells the camera in a monosyllabic tone: “One day I want to learn how to do this to a person”.

Blake had carefully assembled the props for that evening’s show, live streamed to girlfriend Ashlynn Bell watching from more than 4,000 miles away in the US. Scalpels, surgical gloves, a gas mask, a blender and a terrified cat stolen from a neighbour’s home were positioned in front of a video camera and tripod.

Vets said the cat, named Starlet, would have experienced excruciating pain for three minutes.

Blake, who posed, smiling, with the animal’s severed head, would later claim Starlet’s torture and evisceration were all done as a “gift” for Bell and that Blake derived no pleasure from it.

However, this was later proven to be a lie, with prosecutors “in no doubt” that Blake “personally enjoyed” the act.

The day afterwards, Blake took a photograph of a missing poster for Starlet put up in the local area by its owners.

In the background of the live stream, the song True Faith by New Order can be heard playing on a loop. The song’s relevance would become disturbingly clear for jurors sitting at Oxford Crown Court three years later when they learnt that the track features on a Netflix Documentary titled Don’t F--- With Cats about a man who kills a cat and a student.

Four months later, the grotesque rehearsal took on an even more sinister meaning when Blake murdered Jorge Martin Carreno, a 30-year-old BMW worker from Spain.

In the early hours of July 25 2021, Blake, wearing a hooded black combat jacket, a mask and a backpack containing a bottle of vodka, left home in Marston, north-east Oxford and started on the 40-minute walk towards the city centre.

CCTV footage played to jurors during the trial showed the murderer prowling the high streets of Oxford “sizing up potential victims”.

Blake’s choice of date and time was significant. It was only six days after the Government had lifted all lockdown rules, allowing people to freely socialise once more in nightclubs and bars.

Blake knew that between 3am and 4am on a Sunday, the would-be killer “stood a good chance of finding someone vulnerable”.

It did not take long for Blake to come across Carreno, who had become lost after a night of drinking with work colleagues.

CCTV footage shows him dropping his wallet and meandering through the city’s cobbled streets, trying to return home.

Blake noticed Carreno on his own outside the Radcliffe Camera building at Oxford University at 4am.

The killer paused for a moment to look at him before deciding to sit next to him.

The prosecution said this was calculated “and predatory behaviour”.

“When you happened upon Jorge, you selected him precisely because you thought he looked vulnerable, sitting as he was on the ground at 4 o’clock in the morning, smaller and slighter than you and likely to have had something to drink,” Oxford Crown Court would later hear.

Blake can be seen on footage appearing to offer to share with Carreno the bottle of vodka.

After around 12 minutes, Blake persuades Carreno to walk together towards Parson’s Pleasure, a remote area in the University Parks on the River Cherwell.

The choice of destination was also no accident. Blake had often visited the secluded spot and had earmarked it as a good place to kill someone “unseen and undisturbed”, Oxford Crown Court heard.

At 5.15am, Blake struck Carreno on the back of the head with either the vodka bottle or another item in the backpack.

Blake then throttled Carreno either using bare hands or a “broad ligature”, before pushing him into the river, where he drowned.

The judge told Blake during sentencing: “Your decision to kill Jorge was not a reaction to something he had said or done.

“It was not a momentary mistake. It was not a decision made in anger or because your emotions overcame you.

“It was the culmination of a plan you had been considering and formulating for months.”

Days after the murder, Blake returned to the scene after Carreno’s body had been found, taking photographs of the memorial left by his grieving family and the tree next to which he had been killed – a sign of the killer’s “complete indifference” to his family’s suffering.

It would take two years before Blake was arrested in August 2023 after the coroner ruled Carreno had accidentally drowned because of alcohol intoxication.

Carreno's death was originally ruled as accidental - PA

In the run-up to the murder, Blake had developed an “obsession with harm and death”, most clearly seen in the relationship with Bell, a transgender escort whom Blake met online.

Bell would later come forward to give evidence to the prosecution in a breakthrough for detectives.

Before leaving home on the evening of the murder, Blake sent Bell a “dark and menacing” selfie wearing the combat jacket.

Images recovered from Blake’s phone show a list of grotesque online jokes, and images sent to Bell, showcasing an obsession with serial killers and sexual violence. One “meme” showed an image of a rope, tape, a gun and knife, with the caption “first date with me”.

meme

Another photo showed a bed strewn with rose petals spelling the message “bruise my oesophagus”.

An image of a woman wearing a T-shirt with an image of two speech bubbles reading “you’re cute” and “murder me” was also shown to the jury.

The court heard Blake and Bell had online discussions about choking and death, but Blake told the court this was “role play” and that there wouldn’t be “actual death”.

Blake, who transitioned at the age of 12, would later try to convince the court of not wanting to kill a living creature, let alone a person, but being pressured by Bell to do so.

Blake also claimed the choice of song played during the grotesque livestream had nothing to do with the Netflix show, a claim rejected by Judge Chamberlain who said it “played a part in cementing in your own mind the link between killing a cat and killing a person”.

Justice Chamberlain explained how Blake had sought to blame macabre interests on mental health problems.

“You attributed your morbid interests to a split or dissociative personality, using the language of psychiatry or psychoanalysis.

“You adopted the persona of a cat. You talked about the difficulties you had had since transitioning in childhood to live as a woman and about your troubled relationship with your parents.”

However, this was all part of an “elaborate attempt” to rationalise the murder and “shift responsibility to others,” he added.

Justice Chamberlain continued: “There is no evidence that you suffer from any relevant mental illness or other mental disorder.

“What you did is not the fault of a society that didn’t accept you. It is not the fault of your parents.

“Whatever role Ashlynn Bell may have played in encouraging your interest in killing, she remained in the United States.

“She did not control or direct you. Even if the decision was motivated in part by a desire to please her, the decision to kill was entirely yours.”

When Blake was finally arrested on August 2023, police body cam footage shows her asking for nicotine patches and saying “at least it’s not genocide”.

Blake in the police arrest video

Blake later answered “no comment” to all of the questions in 11 police interviews.

After a three-week trial, Blake was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 24 years.