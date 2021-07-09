Cat that lived in collapsed Surfside condo tower is found safe, reunited with family

Michelle Marchante
·3 min read

Binx, a cat that lived on the ninth floor of Champlain Towers South Condo, was found safe two weeks after the building collapsed and has been reunited with its family, an animal rescue organization said.

The cat was found near the rubble and was taken Thursday night to Kitty Campus, an organization that cares for community cats in Miami Beach.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s office confirmed to the Miami Herald Friday that a cat was found, but declined to provide more details out of respect to the family.

Kitty Campus co-founder Gina Nicole Vlasek, who is also president of Saving Sage Animal Rescue Foundation, later posted on Facebook about the miracle.

“All we needed was a ray of hope in this tragedy ... Today was one of the most amazing days ... one of the survivors came to see the cat and to determine if it was her families cat and IT WAS!” Vlasek wrote in the post. “We are so grateful to be able to help in any small way. These families lost so much but our south Florida communities team work was able to give them this. Thank you!”

The cat was identified as Binx, who lived in unit #904. That unit belonged to Angela and Edgar Gonzalez, who lived in the building with their daughters Deven and Tayler and their dog Daisy.

“As you may know, pets are family, and this is a miracle ... That’s actually Deven’s cat, so I’m sure she’s going to be over the moon knowing that they found her cat,” Maria Gaspari, a friend of the family, told WSVN.

Angela and Deven were among the first to be pulled from the rubble and were hospitalized. Tayler was not in the building at the time of the collapse. Edgar is still missing.

On Friday, the family’s verified GoFundMe page shared more positive news. Angela was awake and talking. Deven was starting to walk with a walker and could be released from the hospital soon. The page asked people to continue praying for Edgar “to come back to us.”

The collapse left at least 78 people dead, with 62 people still missing. Many were also concerned for the pets left behind.

Earlier this week, Mayor Levine Cava said rescue crews did everything possible to find and rescue pets, including going into condo units on Sunday to search for animals before the rest of the building was demolished. She said no pets were found.

Vlasek wrote on Facebook that finding Binx alive is a “reminder to use your energy for good things and good things only and you give the universe a path to present its miracles if you let it. Remember to never, ever, give up hope!!”

Miami Herald staff writer Ben Conarck contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Florida condo collapse: from rescue to recovery

    A total of 54 bodies have been recovered from the ruins of the Champlain Towers South building so far.Florida officials said there was no longer hope that any of the nearly 100 people still missing might be found alive in Surfside, Florida.

  • Surfside building collapse: Search effort shifts from rescue to recovery

    Nearly two weeks after the collapse of a 12-story beachfront condo in Surfside, Fla., officials made the decision Wednesday to cease search and rescue operations, putting an end to the hopes of finding survivors beneath the rubble.

  • A goldendoodle was lost in Yellowstone for 16 days — then came ‘a very happy ending’

    “She must be pretty smart and resourceful. So happy for the happy ending.”

  • Florida condo death toll rises to 78, workers make big progress on debris

    A total of 62 people remain missing and feared dead in the concrete and steel ruins of the 12-story building in the oceanfront town of Surfside, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a news conference. "This is a staggering and heartbreaking number that affects all of us very deeply," Levine Cava told a briefing, adding that 13 million pounds (5.89 million kg) of debris had been removed from the site in the past two weeks of round-the-clock work. Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said crews have cut the size of the building debris pile from four or five stories to nearly ground level, with some areas at below-ground level.

  • Airheads baffles social media after unveiling a ‘disgusting’ new food item: ‘Hard pass’

    The rainbow-colored snack has social media extremely confused.

  • Mom’s clever ‘snackle box’ is the perfect solution for hungry toddlers on the go: ‘This thing changed my life’

    If you have kids who want snacks all the time, this clever "snackle box" is for you!

  • 'Heartbreaking': Death toll in Florida condo collapse now 78

    The death toll in the collapse of a Miami-area condo building rose to 78 on Friday, a number the mayor called “heartbreaking” as recovery workers toiled for a 16th day to find victims in the rubble. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the work to recover victims was “moving forward with great urgency” in order to bring closure to the families of victims who have spent an agonizing two weeks waiting for news. “This is a staggering and heartbreaking number that affects all of us very deeply,” Levine Cava said of the latest death toll.

  • Andie MacDowell Embraced Her Stunning Gray Hair at the Cannes Film Festival

    “I’m comfortable. I like me. That’s where you get to by the time you’re my age.”

  • Judy Garland's long-lost 'Wizard of Oz' dress turns up at Catholic University

    WASHINGTON - Nearly half a century ago, a story in Catholic University's student newspaper described a "precious gift" bestowed on the school by Oscar-winning actress Mercedes McCambridge, then an artist-in-residence in the university's drama department. Here was a rare piece of Tinseltown memorabilia, a farm girl's blue gingham dress, one of several - though not many - worn by Judy Garland in her role as Dorothy Gale in the classic 1939 movie "The Wizard of Oz." It wasn't quite the famed ruby s

  • Dwarf cow Rani finds fame in Bangladesh

    Thousands of people visit a farm to see the Bhutti cow, which stands about 51cm (20in) high.

  • Rescue turns to recovery in Surfside condo collapse

    A moment of silence in Surfside, Florida on Wednesday, as officials there called off the search for survivors after a building collapsed two weeks ago.They say there's longer any hope of pulling someone alive from the ruins.Miami-Dade County Mayor Danielle Levine Cava said operations will turn to recovery as of Thursday. "It is with deep profound sadness that this afternoon I'm able to share the extremely difficult decision to transition from operation search-and-rescue to recovery.""At this point we have truly exhausted every option available to us in the search-and-rescue mission."No one had been found alive since the first few hours, after part of the twelve-story Champlain Towers South condo caved in.While no signs of life had been detected by equipment or trained dogs since then. Round-the-clock crews have since extracted the remains of 54 people from the rubble.However, 86 people are still missing, of those believed to have been inside the condo when it fell. Officials say there is some possibility that they may be found elsewhere or have been double-counted. The Assistant Chief of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Ray Jadallah hinted that few bodies were being found intact, and instead called the recoveries 'human remains'."Once we pull the victim out, we're we're recognizing is, you know, human remains, you know, typically an individual has a, you know, a specific amount of time in regards to lack of food, water and air. This, this collapse, you know, just doesn't provide any of that sort.""Based on everything that's been given to us, that there are no live victims. What we've done now is transferred to a search-and-recovery in the search, and recovery is now shifted to finding every victim in that pile."Investigators have still not determined what caused the building to fall apart without warning.Though an engineering report from 2018 warned of structural deficiencies in the tower.

  • Watchdog: 2 Trump EPA appointees defrauded agency of $130K

    Two high-ranking Trump political appointees at the Environmental Protection Agency engaged in fraudulent payroll activities — including payments to employees after they were fired and to one of the officials when he was absent from work — that cost the agency more than $130,000, a report by an internal watchdog says. Former chief of staff Ryan Jackson and former White House liaison Charles Munoz submitted “official timesheets and personnel forms that contained materially false, fictitious, and fraudulent statements" to mislead EPA personnel and facilitate improper payments over multiple months, according to a report by EPA’s Office of Inspector General. The two men, who have since left the EPA, arranged for former agency employees to continue collecting nearly $38,000 salaries even after they were fired, the report says.

  • North Miami condo evacuated after Surfside building collapse remains unusable for residents

    North Miami Beach officials announced a condo has been evacuated because it was deemed "structurally and electrically unsafe" as the Surfside building collapse remains uninhabitable.

  • Golden Retriever relaxes after a long hard day

    The dog days are never over.

  • 14 more bodies found, bringing death toll to 78 in Florida condo collapse

    Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on Friday said 14 more bodies were found and 62 people remain unaccounted for.

  • Surfside building collapse latest: Death toll rises to 78 as recovery effort continues

    At least 78 people have been confirmed dead after 14 bodies were recovered overnight from the rubble of a 12-story residential building that partially collapsed in South Florida's Miami-Dade County last month. As many as 62 people remain missing, officials said Friday. Approximately 55 of the oceanfront complex's 136 units were destroyed, according to officials.

  • Residents evacuated from condo can retrieve essential items

    The audit was ordered in response to the collapse of the nearby Champlain Towers South condo complex in Surfside, which killed at least 64 and left 76 people missing in the rubble. Crestview Towers residents will be escorted by a police officer and will have 15 minutes to pick up necessary items, city officials said. On Thursday, city officials reaffirmed the decision to evacuate the building, saying it still hasn't been deemed safe for occupation.

  • She’s 14, Black and already a CEO. Her Columbia business just got a $200K investment

    The teen entrepreneur from Columbia, Gabby Goodwin, who created GaBBY Bows hair care line gained two famous investors.

  • Five Places to Score Deals on Furniture From Brands Like RH, West Elm, and More

    Responsibly purchasing the best secondhand furniture and decor can be fashion-forward. Whether you're looking to score a bed you've been eyeing that's out of budget or have been searching high and low for the perfect coffee table, these online marketplaces allow you to score on brands without spending the original price. Below, we've chosen the best secondhand furniture stores online that you don't want to miss out on.

  • Remembering those who died in the condo building collapse in Surfside, Florida

    As the search for survivors continues, authorities have begun to release the names of those who died. These are their stories.