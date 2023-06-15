A cat named Duke Ellington joins San Francisco’s animal therapy team to comfort travelers

As part of the Wag Brigade, Duke will get to make passenger travel more enjoyable by wearing a vest that reads “pet me” in the airport’s terminals.

Travelers in need of some pet therapy, particularly anxious feline parents who also hate to leave their furry loved one at home, may feel better when they see the San Francisco International Airport’s (SFO) newest recruit — a 14-year-old rescue cat named Duke Ellington Morris.

Duke Ellington Morris is the first feline to qualify for the airport’s Wag Brigade — a team of certified stress-relief animals. Before serving at his local airport, he lived a life on the city streets.

Launched in 2013, the Wag Brigade “brings trained animals to the terminals to make passenger travel more enjoyable,” the airport said. The program returned in 2021 after a 20-month absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the Wag Brigade, Duke will get to make passenger travel more enjoyable by wearing a vest that reads “pet me” in the airport’s terminals.

In 2010, Duke was found starving in a feral cat colony and was brought to San Francisco Animal Care and Control, the airport said.

His bond with the 5-year-old girl who adopted him prompted the family to get the cat certified as a therapy animal through the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

“Since then, Duke has been certified as an animal therapist, helping humans of all ages deal with stress, illness, hardship, and putting smiles on their faces when they need it most,” the airport said.

