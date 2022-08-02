Cat reportedly shot overnight in Somerdale

SOMERDALE — A woman told a deputy sheriff on Tuesday that her cat was shot overnight while it was outside in the 6100 block of Riggle Hill Road.

She took the animal to a veterinarian for treatment.

It was not known who may have shot the cat, according to a report from the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office.

The complaint follows a report filed with the same law enforcement agency that said three Dorset sheep were shot overnight while they grazed in a field on Pleasant Valley Road NW in Sugar Creek Township on Thursday night.

One sheep died and two were injured.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Cat shot overnight in Somerdale according to report filed Tuesday