Cat rescued from building damaged in Kyiv drone attack

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has denied his quarterback Tom Brady is given preferential treatment by the team. The 45-year-old missed Friday’s walk through to attend the wedding of Patriots owner Robert Kraft, with whom he won six Super Bowls during his time in New England. Brady was also given an extended break during pre-season training camp to address personal issues and is given the option of weekly days off during the season, a first during his decades long career but a not uncommon benefit for veterans in the league.