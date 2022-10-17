Cat rescued from building damaged in Kyiv drone attack
A small cat was rescued from a building that was destroyed by a drone attack in Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday.
To get a sense of who is truly in control of Starpharma Holdings Limited ( ASX:SPL ), it is important to understand the...
Top-Rated Janus Mutual Funds as of 9/30/22 Fund Name, Ticker, Overall Rating, (Risk Grade) Janus Henderson Glb Life Sciences A A (C+) Janus Henderson Money Market T JAMXX A- (A+) Janus Henderson Govt ...
Sheriff Shannon Dicus said deputies on Saturday arrested multiple suspects and seized many firearms in Victorville as part of Operation Consequences.
How did these throwback wraparound sunnies come to be favored by athletes, Proud Boys and Balenciaga baddies, all at the same time?
VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, 17 OCTOBER 2022, 11:26 Kyiv Oblast was attacked by kamikaze drones on the morning of 17 October; no destruction was reported. Source: Oleksii Kuleba, the head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on air during the joint 24/7 national newscast on Monday Quote from Kuleba: "Since 6:30, we've had an air-raid signal, and the air defence system was working effectively; we can't disclose the details yet.
The application portal is open. In some cases, income forms will be needed.
There was no acknowledgement of the social and economic pain being caused by his flagship policy.
MSU trustees said in a statement they hope to quickly select an interim president to lead the university as they search for a permanent replacement
Who will win? What players on both sides of the court bear watching more closely? Who is due for a breakout season, and what intangible factors could affect the outcome of the game for both ball clubs?
For the second time this month, city streets in the center of Ukraine's capital of Kyiv have been pummeled. Ukraine said Russia used so-called suicide drones, which explode on impact, causing devastation. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams joined "CBS News Mornings" with more.
One of fall's top astronomical spectacles will appear in the night sky later this week with the peak of the Orionid meteor shower.
The Florida Gators are projected to play two different teams in ESPN's latest bowl projections following Week 7 of the college football season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has denied his quarterback Tom Brady is given preferential treatment by the team. The 45-year-old missed Friday’s walk through to attend the wedding of Patriots owner Robert Kraft, with whom he won six Super Bowls during his time in New England. Brady was also given an extended break during pre-season training camp to address personal issues and is given the option of weekly days off during the season, a first during his decades long career but a not uncommon benefit for veterans in the league.
The first five months of Shakeela Bibi’s pregnancy were smooth. Then an ultrasound revealed the baby was upside down. When she spoke to The Associated Press last month, she was living in a camp for displaced families.
Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/GettyMeta, the company formerly known as Facebook, is in… rough shape.Nearly a year after its much ballyhooed rebrand, the company’s stock plummeted an eye watering 57 percent. CEO Mark Zuckerberg lost roughly $70 billion of his net worth, making him just the 20th richest man in the world (cue the world’s smallest violin). The financial strain also forced the company to slash budgets across its workforce and freeze new hiring—even ones that were
The head of a monitoring group says the blaze at the notorious prison housing 2 Americans was likely linked to anti-regime protests, as Iranians "have lost their fear."
ALONA MAZURENKO - MONDAY, 17 OCTOBER 2022, 14:01 The police has published a video showing how law enforcement officers in Kyiv shot down an Iranian-made Shahed-136 drone using small arms. Source: Oleksii Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department Quote: "The drone has been shot down.