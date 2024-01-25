Cat siblings land at NC shelter — again. Now the ‘two peas in a pod’ need a home

A pair of loving cats are back at a North Carolina shelter — and now, the “two peas in a pod” need another new home.

Catman2 Shelter said feline brothers Vinny and Leo went up for adoption after having “rotten luck” in the past. Since the two have struggled to spend time apart, the animal organization is hoping they will be adopted into the same home.

“They do everything together — eating, napping, following people around the shelter,” the organization told McClatchy News in a Jan. 24 email.

Vinny and Leo are ready for their next chapter after getting a rough start to life. The cats’ journey with Catman2 started when the mountain-based shelter spotted their litter abandoned on its porch in 2017.

A woman adopted the cats but gave them back to the shelter about five years later when she became homeless. Then, another owner left the cats with a family member who was allergic, leading to another surrender, according to the shelter.

“They were so so loved and cherished by their original family and they would have never come back in the first place if there was any way around it,” the shelter wrote. “But their family knew that we have a return policy and we will always take our cats back to keep them safe.”

Vinny and Leo are described as 6-year-old brothers that “will practically smother you with love.” The cats also show affection to each other, acting as “two peas in a pod.”

The shelter in a Facebook post said Vinny “loves to wallow around in catnip” and tries to “stalk things from the window.” But Leo isn’t as gentle as his brother and is a “juggernaut who will smash his head into your face.”

“Leo had a urinary blockage last year (we think it was stress-induced) and has been on non-prescription urinary tract formula cat food without incident,” the shelter wrote. “[Vinny] eats it, too, because it’s just easier that way.”

As of Jan. 24, the cat siblings remained in need of a new owner. More information about Catman2’s pet adoption process can be found at catman2.org/adopt.

The shelter is in Cullowhee, roughly 55 miles southwest of the popular mountain town of Asheville.

