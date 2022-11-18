Cat’s stomach-churning reaction to new baby leaves millions laughing on TikTok

A meet-and-greet between a family cat and a newborn baby didn’t quite “go as planned.”

A TikTok creator shared the moment, which garnered millions of views.

Cayden and Katie Cazier, who live in Salt Lake City, brought home their newborn daughter when she was 2 days old and introduced her to Fefe, their 3-year-old cat, CNN reported.

Fefe gently sniffs the baby on the head in the video before turning away and walking into another room. She then starts gagging and eventually throws up.

“She had the respect to go to the other room,” one person commented.

“‘I don’t want it … makes me sick. Return it now,’” another joked.

The video had over 8 million views as of Nov. 18.

Viewers had different theories on why Fefe was sick after smelling the baby. Did she smell? Was the cat frightened? The couple even tested out some of the ideas by offering the cat a diaper to sniff.

Cazier told CNN he thinks their feline friend was just jealous.

“I think probably jealousy ‘cause the baby definitely didn’t smell bad, she had a bath a few hours before,” he told CNN. “She just wants to be front and center all the time.”

Commenters asked the Caziers to “give (the cat) extra love,” since introducing a baby can be stressful for animals. Others shared their own stories of their pets throwing up or gagging after meeting newborns.

Cazier assured his audience he would upload videos chronicling their cat and daughter’s interactions.

