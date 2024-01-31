Cat survives drive-by shooting at south side mobile home park

Jan. 30—A drive-by shooting early Sunday at a south-side mobile home park left a cat wounded by gunfire.

Santa Fe police were still investigating the incident Monday but had not identified any suspects.

No humans were injured in the shooting, though several people were inside two homes struck by gunshots, police said.

Santa Fe resident Claudia Alvarez wrote in a Facebook post her cat was sleeping on the top bunk of a bunk bed in a bedroom in her mobile home when a bullet from the shooting struck him.

Santa Fe police Lt. Ryan Alire-Maez said in an interview the incident occurred at Casitas de Santa Fe Mobile Home Park.

A woman told police she had been driving home early Sunday morning and was almost hit by another driver with no headlights on, Alire-Maez said. The driver then turned around, followed her to Casitas de Santa Fe and drove by her home firing shots.

The woman could describe the vehicle only as a "small sedan," Alire-Maez said.

Bullets struck the woman's home and the home of her neighbor, Alvarez, Alire-Maez confirmed, and police recovered bullet casings from the ground outside.

Investigators were hoping to receive surveillance footage that might have captured more details of the incident, he added.

Alvarez could not be reached for comment Monday, but she wrote in an update to her Facebook post her family's cat underwent surgery Sunday to remove the bullet from its back. The gunshot "luckily" missed organs and the cat's spine, she wrote.

The incident was "very traumatic" for her family, she added.

Alvarez created a GoFundMe fundraiser to cover the cost of the surgery. As of Monday night, the campaign had raised more than $800 toward a goal of $3,000.