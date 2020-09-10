Cat Tuong Group held Land Lease Agreement Signing Ceremony and Land Handover for Factory Construction at AURORA IP

NAM DINH, Vietnam, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sept. 04, 2020, the 'Land Lease Agreement Signing Ceremony and Land Handover for Factory Construction' was hosted at Rang Dong Textile Industrial Park – AURORA IP by its ultimate owner, Cat Tuong Real Estate Group, to mark the agreement signing and land handover to the very first tenants of AURORA IP namely Top Textiles Limited and Jehong Textile Company Limited.

Mr. Tran Quoc Viet - Chairman of the Board cum General Director of Cat Tuong Group(left) and Mr. Tetsuya Fujimoto - Director of Public Affairs of Top Textile Co., Ltd (right)signing the land lease agreement

Cat Tuong Real Estate Group is well-respected as "prestigious" and "professional" after successfully making their imprints in the Southern Region of Vietnam with a series of reputable projects namely Cat Tuong Western Pearl in Vi Thanh City - Hau Giang Province, Cat Tuong Phu Hung in Dong Xoai City - Binh Phuoc Province, Cat Tuong Phu Sinh in Long An Province. Developing from their strong cornerstone, Cat Tuong Group is ambitiously expanding their business from residential real estate to commercial, hospitality and industrial real estate to become Vietnam top tier property corporation.

AURORA IP marks a significant milestone in the development of Cat Tuong Group, being their very first industrial real estate project and simultaneously their initial footprint in the Northern Region of Vietnam. The IP is located in 14,000-hectare-wide Ninh Co Economic Zone, which shall incorporate airport, seaports and power plants, oriented to become investment destination of domestic and foreign investors. AURORA IP - Phase 1 is developed in an area of nearly 520 hectares with outstanding synchronous infrastructure and approved legality to welcome textile, garment and auxiliary industries among other sectors. Being one of the very few IPs in Vietnam qualified to accommodate fabric-dyeing facilities, AURORA IP undertakes its mission to contribute 1 billion meters of fabric annually to Vietnam textile industry to reduce its excessive dependence on imported fabric.

Notwithstanding the unfavourable economic and social conditions due to COVID-19 pandemic, AURORA IP has successfully closed its deals with two investors, Top Textiles Ltd and Jehong Textile Co Ltd and attracted nearly 210 million USD of foreign direct investment for high-tech textile projects.

Top Textiles is a strategic project jointly invested by a Hong Kong's leading fabric manufacturer and a worldwide reputable Japanese materials developer, while Jehong Textile project is developed with the world state-of-the-art and environment-friendly dyeing technology. The two projects are expected to assist the redress of the existing imbalance of downstream and upstream sectors of Vietnam textile and garment industry and to contribute to the enhanced resilience and improved sustainability of the national 3rdstrongest export sector. The successful attraction of the two projects amid the prevalence of COVID-19 is a strong proof for the enormous potential of Vietnam textile and garment industry, the righteous development strategy of Nam Dinh Province and the strong capability and firm commitment Cat Tuong Group in its pursuit of developing the very first green – clean – sustainable textile-specialized industrial park in Vietnam.

