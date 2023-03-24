Cat wedged behind Huntingdon oil tank for three days

Buna the cat resisted several attempts over two days to retrieve her - then came out of her own accord

A cat stuck behind an oil tank for three days triggered a rescue mission... before walking free herself.

Buna the cat's owner had been searching for days when she heard meows from a neighbour's garden in Huntingdon.

RSPCA animal rescue officer, Naomi Sadoff, said attempts to reach Buna were not easy as she had "certainly got herself into a bit of a tight spot".

After many attempts to reach the cat, she sauntered out of her own accord, to the amazement of her rescuers.

Efforts to rescue the black and white moggy included digging around the tank.

Her owners also considered removing wall plaster from the home and calling in the fire service.

Ms Sadoff tried to rescue the pet using a pole and net but "spooked" her further under the tank.

They decided to leave food out overnight in the hope the Buna would be tempted - but she was not - so the next day they began digging.

'Messing with us'

"I spent some time digging to create space for Buna, but she was having none of it - she firmly stayed put and continued to meow hopelessly at us.

"We were a bit up against the clock because Buna's owners were about to go on holiday and they didn't want to leave her like that.

"They thought they were going to have to cancel their trip to stay with her."

Just then, when they were running out of options, Buna took matters into her own paws.

Ms Sadoff continued: "After trying literally everything we could think of, we took a step back to rethink - and then Buna came sauntering out of her own accord, exactly the same way she had gone in to start with.

"I think she was just messing with us. Myself and her owner just looked on in disbelief."

The RSPCA said putting down smelly treats or fish could often entice a cat out of a tight spot.

