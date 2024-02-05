CATA doing survey for possible Conneautville route

Feb. 5—A new round-trip public bus route between Conneautville and Meadville may be in Crawford Area Transportation Authority's future.

CATA has started a survey to gather the public's interest in developing and maintaining such a route. The survey is open now through Feb. 23.

Responses will help CATA develop a route to best serve the two communities. If a route between Conneautville and Meadville is developed, it would connect to the Meadville bus routes and the Downtown Mall in Meadville.

Tim Geibel, CATA's executive director, said if a need for the route is determined, there would have to be funding for the route. Whether the route would move forward is expected to be determined by mid- to late summer, he added.

The public may take the survey online, via printed copy, or request a printed copy.

The online survey is at CATA's website, catabus.org, with a red notification bar on the home page that has a link directly to the survey.

Printed copies are available at Conneaut Valley Health & Dental Center, 906 Washington St., Conneautville, and at Meadville Community Health Center, 640 Alden St.

Printed copies also are available at CATA's office, 214 Pine St., or by contacting Charlotte Giovannelli, CATA's marketing outreach coordinator, at (814) 336-5600, extension 116, or at cgiovannelli@catabus.org.