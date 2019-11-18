Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio?

If you're interested in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk' in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What we can learn from CATB's beta value

Looking at the last five years, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.72. The fact that this is well above 1 indicates that its share price movements have shown sensitivity to overall market volatility. If the past is any guide, we would expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals shares will rise quicker than the markets in times of optimism, but fall faster in times of pessimism. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether Catabasis Pharmaceuticals is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

Could CATB's size cause it to be more volatile?

With a market capitalisation of US$60m, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals is a very small company by global standards. It is quite likely to be unknown to most investors. It takes less money to influence the share price of a very small company. This may explain the excess volatility implied by this beta value.

What this means for you:

Since Catabasis Pharmaceuticals tends to moves up when the market is going up, and down when it's going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. In order to fully understand whether CATB is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

