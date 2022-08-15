Cataldo Increases Rates for Paramedics

·3 min read

Cataldo Increases Rates for Paramedics

PR Newswire

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Aug. 15, 2022

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cataldo Ambulance Service continues to demonstrate its ongoing commitment to supporting Emergency Medical Service (EMS) providers with its recent announcement to increase the compensation for paramedics. "EMS pay rates across the country have historically lagged behind other industries," says Kevin Turner, COO of Cataldo. "Much of this is due to the way EMS services are typically paid for; insurance reimbursements particularly Federal and State funded rates are notoriously slow to increase even as expenses rise."

Cataldo Ambulance Service, Inc increases wages for medics.
Cataldo Ambulance Service, Inc increases wages for medics.

EMS first responders are credited with saving millions of lives each year, however, in 2022 the industry has reported a crippling worker shortage. Much of this is due to the combined rigors of the job, long hours, and low pay. Dennis Cataldo, President & CEO of Cataldo Ambulance Service, has long advocated for the industry to treat EMS workers more professionally. "Historically, EMTs have made between $15 and $17 dollars an hour. This makes it a hard role to stay in. If you can't pay expenses you're not going to stay in the profession – and yet, we depend on these workers to literally save lives," says Cataldo.

Cataldo Ambulance Service has taken a decisive step by raising the wages for EMS staff. Dennis Cataldo adds, "The long-term goal is to support the industry as a profession, and in the short run, we want to demonstrate how much we value our staff and want to retain our talented EMS team."

As of today, the starting wage for all paramedics at Cataldo Ambulance Service will be $25/hour with experienced paramedics able to make up to $40/hour. Cataldo also increased the compensation of EMTs last fall.

In an industry that has seen many ups and downs, Cataldo Ambulance continues to adjust to market conditions. "When COVID hit, our team met the challenges head-on.  We continued to support our contracted municipalities and towns, ensuring uninterrupted 911 service. We became one of the primary vaccination providers for the State of Massachusetts and, as a medical transportation crisis escalated, provided transportation resources for our most vulnerable populations," says Kevin Turner. "The Cataldo EMS team is highly trained. Our certified dispatchers, call takers, field providers, and wheelchair car drivers, provide Massachusetts residents with high-quality patient care. We believe in them and will continue to fight for better wages and professional recognition."

In addition to wage increases, Cataldo Ambulance Service already offers EMS professionals flexible schedules, paid time off, free training through the Cataldo Education Center, options for free or low-cost health benefits, as well as new vehicles and equipment.  For those interested in exploring a career with Cataldo, there will be a hiring open house for paramedics at the Cataldo Education Center, located at 109 Madison Street in Malden, on Wednesday, August 24th from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Since 1977 Cataldo Ambulance Service continues to distinguish itself as a leader in EMS, providing routine and emergency medical transportation services, offering clinical education, and introducing the first mobile integrated health service line in Massachusetts. As the needs of the community and patients change, Cataldo continues to develop innovative programs designed to ensure the highest level of care is available throughout its service areas. Cataldo is a key partner with the state in providing COVID testing and vaccination resources.

137 Washington Street, P.O. Box 435, Somerville, MA 02143

Business Office:

617.625.0126

Business Fax:

617.625.0941

24 Hour Service:

617.625.0042

www.cataldoambulance.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cataldo-increases-rates-for-paramedics-301605901.html

SOURCE Cataldo Ambulance Service

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon-owned Whole Foods reportedly told managers that workers couldn't wear Black Lives Matter signage at work because it was 'opening the door for union activity'

    An internal Whole Foods email shows it was worried that allowing employees to wear Black Lives Matter apparel could welcome union talk, per Bloomberg.

  • 19 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

    Florida has a reputation as being a haven for senior citizens, and why not? The state has plenty to offer, from beautiful beaches and amazing seafood to cities with a wide range of personalities and...

  • U.S. Airlines Face Steep Marketing Challenge After Epic Nightmare Summer

    More than a decade ago, Domino’s Pizza realized it had a problem: Its customers thought its products were disgusting. Rather than ignoring it, the company’s new CEO went on an apology tour that became the catalyst for a major turnaround. “There comes a time when you know you have to make a change,” he said […]

  • Caste in California: Tech giants confront ancient Indian hierarchy

    America's tech giants are taking a modern-day crash course in India's ancient caste system, with Apple emerging as an early leader in policies to rid Silicon Valley of a rigid hierarchy that's segregated Indians for generations. Apple, the world's biggest listed company, updated its general employee conduct policy about two years ago to explicitly prohibit discrimination on the basis of caste, which it added alongside existing categories such as race, religion, gender, age and ancestry. The inclusion of the new category, which hasn't been previously reported, goes beyond U.S. discrimination laws, which do not explicitly ban casteism.

  • Quiet quitting: Employees suffering pandemic burnout say they've just stopped working as hard

    Quiet quitting: More employees burned out by COVID-era workloads say they'll do what's required in their jobs but won't go above and beyond.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: 'Why can't we get it through our thick skulls?' America boosting oil and gas production is 'not against' climate change

    "Because of high oil and gas prices, the world is turning back on their coal plants. It is dirtier," Jamie Dimon said Tuesday, according to Yahoo.

  • NYSE delistings signal Beijing may be willing to compromise on U.S. audit dispute -analysts

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -The move to delist five Chinese state-owned enterprises (SOEs) from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) signals Beijing may be willing to compromise in order to strike an audit deal with the United States and end a more than decade-old dispute, analysts and advisers said on Monday. The five SOEs including oil major Sinopec and China Life Insurance, whose audits have been under scrutiny by the U.S. securities regulator, said on Friday they would voluntarily delist from the NYSE. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had in May flagged the five and many other companies as failing to meet U.S. auditing standards, and the delisting signals China could compromise on allowing U.S. auditors to access the accounts of private Chinese companies listed in the United States, some analysts said.

  • VinFast says preorders 'will get a $7,500 rebate,' federal tax credit or not

    Since then, Congress announced it is making changes to the $7,500 federal electric vehicle tax credit, meaning that it becomes much harder to get that sweet, sweet tax deduction. The two major changes are that the tax credit will becomes means-tested (i.e., if your household makes more than a certain amount, you don't qualify) and sticker-price limited (cars over $40,000 and SUVs and trucks with a slightly higher limit). Various car manufacturers have scrambled to figure out how to react, but VinFast is taking more extreme steps than most, promising that if you have a preorder with the manufacturer and you are no longer eligible for the tax rebate, they'll give you a $7,500 discount on the car instead.

  • Gas Prices Could Soon Dip Below $3 in These States — Is Yours One?

    As summer winds down, gas prices are slowly starting to fall despite an economy in turmoil. See: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time JobFind: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your...

  • Calculating Your Retirement: What’s the Least Amount of Money You Need?

    You know you're supposed to save for life beyond your earning years, but how much? What's the least amount you need to retire and what's the plan to get there? If you can't rattle off the answers to...

  • Germany Reaches Gas Storage Milestone Two Weeks Ahead of Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s gas storage facilities have reached a fill level of 75%, two weeks ahead of schedule, the country’s top regulator said, as Europe’s biggest economy tries to shore up supplies cut by Russia. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?US Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Tr

  • Don't Take Even $1 Out of Your Retirement Account Until You've Taken This Important Step

    When you enter into retirement, you are going to have to start taking money out of your 401(k) or other investment accounts. Prior to making any withdrawals from your retirement savings, you need to set a safe withdrawal rate. This is basically an amount of money that you can take from your investment accounts without taking a huge risk that you will drain your account dry too soon.

  • Delta fired flight attendant for posting cartoon of Trump in a KKK hood, lawsuit says

    The cartoon showed Donald Trump during a debate with a moderator saying, “Thank you Mr. President, for wearing your mask,” according to the lawsuit.

  • Half of Kansans have no retirement savings. This statewide program is a no-brainer

    California, Illinois and Oregon have Work and Save plans up and running with more than 496,000 funded accounts. | Opinion

  • Jeremy Grantham still expects the S&P 500 to plunge by 50% from its peak — here are 3 recession-proof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • Over 1.7 Million Fords and Lincolns Are at Risk of Being Recalled

    The National Highway Transit Safety Administration received over 50 complaints over brake hose ruptures.

  • Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America

    Many Americans spend their lives working hard and dreaming of the day they can finally retire. But planning for retirement requires more than dreaming -- it means being strategic and focused on saving...

  • Apple's $30 million settlement over employee bag checks gets court approval

    A federal judge in California has signed off on Apple Inc.'s $30.5 million settlement in a nearly decade-old lawsuit claiming the company shortchanged 15,000 retail workers by not paying them for time spent in security checks after their shifts. U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco approved the settlement in the 2013 class action on Saturday. The California Supreme Court in 2020 used the case to rule that state law requires employees to be paid when they go through mandatory security screenings.

  • It Pays to Work in Retirement -- Despite the Drawbacks Involved

    You'll often hear that working in retirement is a mixed bag, financially speaking. On the one hand, you get to earn money that can boost your retirement income and give more spending power. Plus, if you work and file for Social Security before reaching full retirement age, you'll risk having some of those benefits withheld if your earnings exceed a certain threshold.

  • China Factory Orders Drop in Ominous Sign for Global Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?Ukraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaUS Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Trip Infuriates ChinaInvestors wanting to gauge the health of global consumer sentiment should look no further