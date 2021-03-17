Catalent to ramp up J&J vaccine production at Italian plant

(Reuters) - Contract manufacturer Catalent said on Wednesday it was scaling up manufacturing capacity for Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine at its Italian plant by adding a new vial-filling line.

The line, added as part of an expanded partnership with J&J, is expected to be operational in the fourth quarter, Catalent said.

Catalent's Bloomington, Indiana facility currently provides manufacturing and packaging services for J&J's vaccine in the United States.

The move will help address some of the concerns regarding J&J's ability to meet vaccine supply goals in Europe.

A European Union official told Reuters in March that J&J had flagged possible supply issues, which could affect its plans to deliver 55 million vaccine doses to the bloc in the second quarter of the year.

