Catalina Partners With Starlite Media To Provide Fourth Screen To Help U.S. Retailers And Brands Deliver More Timely, Relevant Offers & Messages To Shoppers

Now brands & retailers can provide an integrated experience across mobile, desktop, TV and digital place-based media to help shoppers discover products, valuable promotions and localized public service content

Catalina's new Digital Place-Based Network includes full-motion digital signage at store entrances

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, shopper intelligence-leader Catalina introduced a partnership with Starlite Media to co-sell large-format, full-motion digital signage at the entrances of select grocery and drug stores nationwide as a new component of its growing Digital Place-Based Network. Through this partnership, Catalina is extending its in-store, digital and online network to include place-based media to help retailers and brands deliver a more compelling and personalized experience throughout the shopper journey.

Starlite Media's large-format screens at store entrances communicate both brand and public service messages. More

"In these uncertain and challenging times, shoppers are looking for meaningful value on the products they need - and information to keep their families and communities healthy and safe," said Kevin Hunter, Catalina's Chief Product Officer and Head of Innovation. "While retailers and brands are focused on keeping shelves stocked and stores ready for shoppers, we are uncovering creative ways to enable both groups to help shoppers find trusted and relevant new products, valuable offers and timely public service information … when they need it most. It's exciting to partner with Starlite to unlock the value of place-based advertising and complement the personalized communications delivered to shoppers via mobile, desktop and TV."

Catalina's retail and brand partners can now launch managed cross-channel media campaigns across all four screens in test markets across the U.S.; they also will soon be able to leverage Catalina's programmatic audience targeting and sales lift measurement services across all screens. The company's real-time purchase transaction data will enable brands and retailers to measure the efficacy of campaigns run on Starlite advertising display units.

Starlite's Chief Operating Officer, Jeff Martin, stated: "This partnership with Catalina offers an exciting opportunity for Starlite as we execute the rollout of our digital displays in the ever-expanding Digital Out of Home market. As we all navigate these uncertain times, we have also been able to deliver critical information in real time to the community. This includes alerts and safety messages, as well as thanking those companies and front-line workers who are keeping our essential stores open and supply chains moving. This partnership will allow us, as we return to a more normal pace, to use our expanding network of digital screens and over 10,000 static faces to ultimately drive sales growth for both retailers and CPG companies alike. We are very excited and fully committed to this partnership, which allows us to provide a unique and valuable service to our communities, retail partners and shopping centers they all trustily serve."

Starlite's large-format, state-of-the-art screens display colorful, bold visuals and content from brands that grab shoppers' attention as they enter the store just before they make a purchase. Because human brains process visuals 60x faster than text, and colored visuals increase the willingness to read by 80%, retailers and brands can cut through the clutter to deliver relevant information in the blink of an eye. Starlite's digital advertising network, which will be in 9 of the top 15 designated market areas (DMAs) by summer, provides immediate synergies with Catalina's retail network, which reaches 91 million U.S. households across nearly 23,000 stores.